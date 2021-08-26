Banbury collision: Woman dies after being hit by van
A woman has died after being knocked down by a van on an access road behind houses.
Police were called to the lane between Dover Avenue and Bretch Hill in Banbury, Oxfordshire, at about 11:50 BST on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the red Citroen Relay van involved in the collision has not been arrested, police said. Officers have appealed for CCTV footage of the area.
