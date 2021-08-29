Moped rider's rude name place tour finishes in Bell End
- Published
A man touring places with rude names in the UK on a 50cc moped has arrived at his final destination of Bell End.
Paul Taylor, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, made the charity fundraising trip, which started in Shitterton, Dorset, in memory of a friend who died of cancer.
He reached Twatt in Orkney on Wednesday but broke down near Cairn O'Mount in Aberdeenshire, and had to finish his challenge by hire car on Saturday.
"It's been an adventure," he told the BBC.
Mr Taylor said there was no sign outside the Worcestershire village of Bell End which was a "bit annoying", theorising that it may have been stolen, or removed because it was "too offensive or risque".
His trip has raised more than £20,000 for the Institute of Cancer Research.
He said after his friend Alexis Leventis died of cancer last year, aged 55, he wanted to do something "to help beat this awful disease" and believed his "Moronic Moped Marathon" was "a suitably ridiculous place to start".
His journey began on 18 August and saw him take in Booze in the Yorkshire Dales, Brawl in the Highlands, and Cockpole Green in Berkshire.
Street names on his itinerary included The Knob in King's Sutton, Northamptonshire, Butthole Lane in Shepshed, Leicestershire, and Titty Ho in Raunds, Northamptonshire.
Before it broke down, Mr Taylor's Slovenian Tomos XL45 Classic had a top speed of 28mph.
Speaking on the morning after completing the challenge, Mr Taylor said: "I'm pleased to be going back to see my wife and my dogs."
He added: "When you have a mission or purpose you keep going… and then when you stop you realise how tired you are.
"I'm tired and happy and reflective on what happened and how crazy it all was. Obviously this is a different period of my life that will probably never be repeated again.
"Everything goes back to normal now, it's obviously quite a mad time."
However, Mr Taylor said he was considering a "Version 2.0" of his journey in the future, this time travelling west to east.
"You couldn't squeeze all the silliness in one expedition," he said.
Locations visited on the Moronic Moped Marathon included:
- Ass Hill, Wimborne, Dorset
- Sandyballs holiday village, New Forest
- Pishill, Oxfordshire
- Titty Ho, Raunds, Northamptonshire
- Willey, Warwickshire
- Penistone, South Yorkshire
- Upperthong, West Yorkshire
- Cockfield, County Durham
- Ogle, Northumberland
- Cockermouth, Cumbria
- Clitheroe, Lancashire
- Bell End, Worcestershire
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.