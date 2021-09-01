PC and police dog awarded for fending off 'cowardly attack'
A PC and his police dog have been given a bravery award after being subjected to a "cowardly attack" by two men.
PC Jason Brinklow's handcuffs and radio were wrestled from him as he was kicked from behind during the violent assault in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in 2018.
The officer, accompanied by his dog Cass, managed to subdue the attackers, and both will now receive a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award.
The federation said PC Brinklow had displayed "real courage".
PC Brinklow was left with a severely bruised back and whiplash following the attack, which happened shortly after police were called to reports of a fight at a social club.
He had been patrolling alone with Cass when he tried to pull over a man, believed to have been drunk, who had driven away from the scene of the fight.
'Just another job'
The federation, a staff association representing 4,000 police workers in the Thames Valley, said their officer was then attacked by the "extremely aggressive" driver and passenger.
The policeman deployed Cass, but the dog was still in training and unable to fully deter the attackers.
"Incredibly, PC Brinklow had got partial control of the situation back after he managed to fend off the attacks... without handcuffs, he was unable to make the arrest until back-up units arrived," the federation added.
PC Brinklow said although he thought of the incident as "just another job", he knew he could have sustained more severe injuries.
"It's very rare to find that level of aggression from an individual, let alone two, at the same point," he added.
Craig O'Leary, chair of the federation, said: "It was a violent, cowardly attack on one of our officers by two extremely aggressive men.
"Despite the attacks on Jason, he - with the assistance of Cass - still stopped them getting away and kept the thugs engaged until back-up could arrive to make the arrest."
The pair will be presented with their medals at an award ceremony on 9 September.
Police confirmed the passenger admitted the assault but was discharged, while the driver was ordered to do community service and pay a fine.
