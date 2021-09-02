Oxford University Hospitals Trust's maternity services told to improve
A health trust's maternity services department has been told to improve after some staff said they were worried about raising concerns.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) undertook an inspection in May after a whistleblower reported concerns about Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust.
Its rating has been downgraded from "good" to "requires improvement".
The trust said it will act on concerns uncovered with a "comprehensive action plan" designed with senior managers.
Most staff working in the department said they felt supported, but some said communication with management was "not always effective".
Inspectors made unannounced visits to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, Cotswold Birth Centre in Chipping Norton, and Horton General Hospital's Midwifery-led unit in Banbury.
Staff "could not always respect women's privacy and dignity" and although most areas were "visibly clean", equipment was not always kept in that way.
Cleaning records were not always up-to-date and did not show all areas were cleaned regularly.
Inspectors found there were no signs to indicate when rooms were being used, and staff at the Horton did not use privacy curtains in their labour rooms.
The trust's delivery suites and birth centres were also "not homely and welcoming".
Inspectors said they were "clinical", included bare walls and "stark" lighting, and did not comply with Department of Health guidance.
But they found staff were committed to "continually learning and improving services" and that leaders encouraged innovation. Care and treatment were good and took account of individuals' needs.
Dr Bruno Holthof, the trust's chief executive, said: "The Trust Board is working with the senior management team in our maternity services to develop a comprehensive action plan to address these areas for improvement and concerns.
"Completion of the action plan will be monitored through the trust's governance processes and completion dates for key actions will be agreed."
