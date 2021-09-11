Renewed appeal for missing Oxford college employee
A renewed appeal has been launched to find a college maintenance worker who has been missing for seven weeks.
Derek Brant, 63, who works for St Anne's College, Oxford, was last seen on 24 July near St Anne's annexe in South Parade, Summertown.
He was seen at about 15:00 BST wearing a navy or black polo shirt, black cargo trousers and a fluorescent jacket.
Police have asked residents to check cars, sheds and gardens in case Mr Brant has sought shelter in them.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Glister, of Thames Valley Police, said: "I thank everyone who has come forward so far with information in order to help us find Derek.
"Despite extensive inquiries and searches, the last sighting of Derek is still from 24 July."
She asked anyone with any further information about Mr Brant's possible whereabouts to contact officers.
In July, the college said Mr Brant was a "much-loved member" of its maintenance team and colleagues were "desperate to have Derek back safe and well".
In a statement, it said it was "extremely concerned" about his disappearance and that he had "recently been experiencing some episodes of confusion".
