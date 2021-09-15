Covid: Twice-delayed Henley Festival returns
Henley Festival, which was rescheduled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, is getting under way.
The black-tie music event in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was initially postponed for 12 months in July 2020 and again in March to this month.
About 25,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which finishes on Sunday.
Artists include James Blunt, Madness, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and comedians Al Murray and Shappi Khorsandi.
The event is usually held after the Henley Royal Regatta in July but that was held in August this year.
The festival's chief executive Jo Bausor said: "The biggest challenge has been that we've built the site completely ourselves. There was no infrastructure left [from the regatta].
"We've built it from the ground up, which we've never done in our 39-year history. But equally that's been amazing because we've been able to do things a little bit differently. It's been a challenge and an opportunity."
She added: "Covid has presented many challenges to people being ill, then a lack of stock, a lack of drivers, a lack of kit. But an amazing team has [taken on] every challenge and found a solution."
