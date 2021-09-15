Duchess of Cambridge meets team involved in Afghan evacuation
The Duchess of Cambridge has met people who helped in the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan.
Catherine visited RAF Brize Norton and spoke to those involved in Operation Pitting, which saw more than 15,000 people, including about 2,200 children, airlifted out of Kabul during August.
More than 850 people arrived at the RAF base in Oxfordshire last month.
They were provided with food, clothing, children's toys and medical help while their details were processed.
The duchess met RAF aircrews and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport.
She also spoke to civilians and volunteers who established a repatriation centre at the RAF base.
RAF personnel worked alongside the Royal Navy, Army, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK during the operation.
Brize Norton's full fleet of RAF transport aircraft were involved in the evacuation, with an RAF C17 Globemaster breaking a record when carrying 439 passengers out of Kabul.
They also carried supplies such as clothing and baby food.
