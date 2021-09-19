Witney rape: Woman attacked in St Mary's churchyard
A woman has been raped in a churchyard.
The victim, in her 20s, was walking on Church Green in Witney, Oxfordshire, at about 01:30 BST when she was approached by an unknown man.
The man then took her to the grounds of the nearby St Mary's Church, where he carried out the attack, police said.
Det Ch Insp Lewis Prescott-Mayling, of Thames Valley Police, said officers were trawling CCTV and undertaking forensic examinations. He appealed for any witnesses to get in contact.
