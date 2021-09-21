Witney rape: Police no longer investigating churchyard attack claim
- Published
Police are no longer investigating a reported rape in a churchyard.
It comes after a woman, in her 20s, said she had been attacked in St Mary's Church in Witney, Oxfordshire, by a man she did not know on Sunday.
Thames Valley Police said after a "thorough examination" of CCTV and speaking to witnesses, it found "the incident has not occurred as reported".
Supt Emma Garside said it "would not be helpful to speculate as to the reasons of the initial report".
She added: "We took the initial report very seriously and deployed a number of resources into investigating the report as a priority, including placing a scene-watch in the area of St Mary's Church."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.