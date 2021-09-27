Suspect released over man's 'poisoning' collapse at police station
A man arrested after another man was found collapsed, thought to be as a result of poisoning, outside a police station has been released.
The man was taken to hospital after he was found on Sunday morning at Cowley police station.
The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to administer poison with intent to endanger life.
Thames Valley Police said the arrested man had been released pending more inquiries.
He was also held on possession of a Class A drug.
No details of what the substance was have been revealed.
