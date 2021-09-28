Bullingdon Community Centre's £1.5m redevelopment begins
- Published
The £1.5m redevelopment of a community centre in Oxford is under way.
The Bullingdon Community Centre in the Lye Valley was built in the 1940s but has been declared no longer fit for purpose and will be demolished.
Oxford City Council said a new building would "be built quickly using prefabricated construction" so activities could return to the centre.
The Bullingdon Community Association said it was "delighted" work had started.
The main hall first started developing cracks in 2016, leading the council to close the centre for several months.
Props were installed to make the hall safe on a temporary basis.
In 2017, the council announced a £500,000 renovation project to improve the hall and grounds.
However, the proposals were eventually deemed too complex, leading to a rethink.
The new project, which the council said was further delayed by the coronavirus lockdowns, will result in a centre with two community halls, kitchen, toilets, an entrance space, meeting rooms, and other multi-use spaces.
Shaista Aziz, cabinet member for inclusive communities, said she was "really excited by the opportunities a new, purpose-built centre offers the community".
She added: "The Bullingdon community centre provides opportunities for learning, creativity and play and giving people a safe, affordable place to socialise, collaborate and develop the potential in their local area."
Richard Bryant. from the Bullingdon Community Association, said: "Lye Valley and Woodfarm have relatively few community meeting places and the new community centre will provide improved facilities and will be a springboard for the development of more services and activities."
He said he hoped the new centre would be ready by summer 2022.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.