Dave Hyde: Nearly £87k raised for rugby player's family
- Published
Nearly £87,000 has been raised for the family of a rugby player who died after playing a match last month.
Henley Hawks' second-row forward Dave Hyde, 29, fell ill and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 4 September.
Mr Hyde had only married his wife Katherine three weeks before his death and the couple had a young son.
Henley's director of rugby Nigel Dudding said the fans' favourite and ex-Witney player was "larger than life" and "always had a smile on his face".
He added: "He didn't take life too seriously but once he was on that field, he was 100% committed, the scourge of the opposition on their line-outs."
Mr Dudding said Mr Hyde's death had been a "numbing and very emotional experiences" for everyone at the club.
"They were a very close knit group of players - particularly in the forwards, where David played - and that meant they had their own special attachments to each other," he added.
Chris Nixon, the rugby club's chairman, said it has received messages from around the world following Mr Hyde's death.
"There's been incredible support from the community and beyond that we've had messages from all over the world - from New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, all supporting the big rugby family," Mr Nixon said.
