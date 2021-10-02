M40 in Oxfordshire closed after lorries and car crash
- Published
A fire service said it was a "miracle" nobody was seriously hurt in a crash involving a number of lorries and a car on the M40.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the crash at about 02:00 BST.
The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 10 for Brackley and 11 for Banbury and blocked all three lanes.
A fire service spokesperson said all involved suffered minor injuries, but "amazingly" nobody was trapped.
They added: "From the photos you can see the extent of the damage to the vehicles and it is a miracle nobody was seriously injured."
Firefighters administered first aid at the scene while the motorway was closed between the Brackley and Banbury exits.
The M40 has since re-opened, but the fire service has urged drivers to be safe.
Its spokesperson said: "We can't stress how important it is to keep your eyes on the road, wear your seatbelt, take breaks if driving for long periods of time and give yourself enough free space in the road ahead to allow you to come to a stop safely if you should need to."
Thames Valley Police has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.