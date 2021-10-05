Family pays tribute to cyclist Jennifer Wong who died in crash
- Published
A cyclist who died in a collision with a crane vehicle was a "lovely young woman", her family has said.
Jennifer Wong, 32, died on 26 September at the junction of Headley Road and London Road in Headington, Oxford.
Her family said they were "heartbroken" by the loss of Ms Wong, who they said was "lovely, caring and kind".
She was originally from Hong Kong and worked at Oxford Brookes University, where she was "made to feel very welcome by all of the staff there".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.