Oxford Bus Company single-decker crashes into house
- Published
A single-decker bus has crashed into the front of a house.
Oxford Bus Company said one of its city 15 buses was involved in a "very low speed collision" with a house on Morrell Avenue, Oxford, at about 13:15 BST.
A spokesman said no passengers were on the bus and no-one was injured. The firm has launched an investigation.
He said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that this has caused."
