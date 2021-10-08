BBC News

Pigs perish in Wallingford agricultural unit fire

Published
Image source, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption, Fire fighters were called shortly before 16:30

A number of pigs have died in a large fire at an agricultural unit.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said five crews and three specialist units were tackling the blaze at Mongewell, near Wallingford, which started shortly before 16:30 BST.

It described the fire as "significant" and warned people to keep doors and windows closed.

A statement added that "a number of pigs are sadly known to have been involved".

Thames Valley Police confirmed no-one had been injured in the fire.

Image source, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption, The fire service warned of significant smoke in the area

