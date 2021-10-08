Pigs perish in Wallingford agricultural unit fire
A number of pigs have died in a large fire at an agricultural unit.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said five crews and three specialist units were tackling the blaze at Mongewell, near Wallingford, which started shortly before 16:30 BST.
It described the fire as "significant" and warned people to keep doors and windows closed.
A statement added that "a number of pigs are sadly known to have been involved".
Thames Valley Police confirmed no-one had been injured in the fire.
