Oxford: Further arrest after man stabbed to death
A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Oxford.
Emergency services were called to Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.
The man, who police have said was in his 30s, suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.
Officers arrested the man from Oxford on Sunday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. He remains in police custody.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Oxford has been charged with murder. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He remains in custody and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
