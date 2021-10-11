Oxford stabbing: Family pay tribute to Lee Butler
- Published
A man found fatally stabbed in Oxford was "well liked and popular", his family has said.
Lee Butler, 39 died at Bayswater Road, Barton on Friday evening after police were called to reports of a stabbing.
In a statement, his family said he was a "much-loved son, brother and uncle", who had spent the last few years caring for his sick mother.
Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Oxford has been charged with murder.
Mr Butler's family said his death was a "complete waste of life".
"Lee had many friends and was known to most as a gentle giant, who was well-liked and popular with all those who knew him.
"Lee had his struggles with drugs and depression, however, his family always supported him and Lee was seeking help through an allocated drugs worker," it added.
Police said Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Oxford has been charged with murder. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.
Another man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.
