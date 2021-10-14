Veolia bin lorry driver did not see cyclist before Oxford crash, inquest hears
A cyclist was killed in a crash with a bin lorry after its driver did not see her, an inquest has heard.
Samantha Blackborow, 35, was riding in a cycle lane in Horspath Driftway, Oxford, on 3 November 2020.
Oxford Coroner's Court heard she would have appeared in the lorry's mirrors for "only a short space of time".
Earlier this year police concluded there was "insufficient evidence" that the lorry driver's driving had fallen "below the required standard".
Ms Blackborow, a specialist nurse from the city, had cycled along the Eastern Bypass and then joined Horspath Driftway's cycle lane seconds before the accident.
Robin Dowsett, who was driving the Veolia waste lorry, said he was stuck in heavy traffic and indicated to pull into a side road for the Horspath Driftway Retail Park, without seeing Ms Blackborow.
"I wasn't aware of anything," Mr Dowsett said, adding: "I'm sorry but I wasn't."
Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said: "[Ms Blackborow] did appear in the mirrors but there were several mirrors and several things that Mr Dowsett had to look at and it was only a short space of time that she was in the mirror for.
"On the evidence it is far from clear that an indicator or audible warning signal [from the lorry] could've been seen or heard by her."
Mr Salter said there was "nothing practical" that he could suggest to prevent a repeat of the "terribly sad case".
He recorded the conclusion of road traffic collision.
