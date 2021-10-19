Oxfordshire council's plan to cut 30mph speed limits approved
- Published
A plan to cut speed limits on up to 85% of Oxfordshire's 30mph (48km/h) roads has been approved.
Oxfordshire County Council hopes it will make it "socially unacceptable" to drive faster than 20mph (32km/h) in urban areas.
Its leader Liz Leffman said the authority was expecting to be "inundated with requests" as part of the plan, which could cost up to £8m.
A trial is under way in Cuxham and another four more pilots are planned.
The council said people were seven times more likely to survive if they were hit by a car driving at 20mph than at 30mph.
Thames Valley Police is "supportive" of the plan. But officers will not be expected to usually "proactively enforce" revised limits.
About 10% of Oxfordshire's roads with 30mph limits have already been reduced to 20mph over recent years.
Any change would need the agreement of an area's county councillor and its parish or town council.
Informal and formal consultations will be held ahead of any speed cuts.
Tim Bearder, the council's cabinet member for highways maintenance, said the plan could be an "exemplar for the rest of country" if successful.
He said there had already been "so much enthusiasm and excitement" about it from communities.
The council expects to provide the "legal minimum signage" on roads to show speed limits. Other authorities would need to add more if required.
Future pilots are planned for Long Wittenham, Wallingford Central, Wallingford North and Kirtlington.
