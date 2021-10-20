Tingewick and Finmere arson attacks investigated
- Published
A spate of arson attacks in two villages on the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire border are being investigated by police.
Schools, a motor garage, a chapel, and a village hall have all been targeted in Tingewick and Finmere.
The local community has raised £6,500 after Roundwood Primary School and Tingewick Pre-School were damaged.
The pre-school was forced to close and could be based at nearby Gawcott Village Hall for a year.
Officers were called to the fire at the schools on Main Street, Tingewick, on 26 January, which severely damaged one of the classrooms.
Heidi Turnock, manager of the pre-school, described the subsequent response from local fundraisers as "amazing".
There have been "so many offers of donations and help", she said.
She added: "We've had so much support it's been incredible, and also here at Gawcott Village Hall. We were based in here within 48 hours of the fire."
On 11 October a car was set alight in Finmere, and on 12 October a fire was started at a chapel on Water Stratford Road in Tingewick, damaging a stained glass window and part of the building.
Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Buckingham on suspicion of arson in connection with the chapel fire. He has been released on bail.
On 13 October three cars were set alight at Yew Tree Garage on Banbury Road in Finmere, and a fire was also started inside Finmere Village Hall.
Mike Kerford-Byrnes, chairman of Finmere Parish Council, said residents were unsettled.
He said: "It's a very quiet, harmonious little community... this has really shaken us up and it's not right. Something really needs to be done."
Thames Valley Police is attempting to trace three teenage boys in connection with the arson in Finmere.
The force said it was "keeping an open mind" as to whether the incidents were all connected.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.