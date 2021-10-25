Crews tackle large barn fire near Eynsham
- Published
A large blaze has engulfed a barn and destroyed over 600 tonnes of hay.
About 40 firefighters spent the night tackling the fire near Eynsham, just off the A40 which broke out shortly before 15:00 BST on Sunday.
Residents were asked to keep their windows shut overnight because of smoke which could be seen over five miles (8km) away in Oxford and Witney.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said the cause is being investigated by the fire service and Thames Valley Police.
The service said no one was injured and the farmer and crews were able to move cattle from an adjoining barn to safety.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.