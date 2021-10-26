Oxford nightclub Atik to take part in boycott
An Oxford nightclub will shut on Wednesday to support a national boycott of venues after increased reports of spiking incidents.
Atik, in Park End Street, will not hold its weekly student night "after listening to staff and guests".
Oxford University's Students' Union is also planning a protest in support of the boycott.
The Night In campaign was started by two students over concerns about a recent rise in spiking incidents.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Atik said its "commitment to guest safety" remains its "number one priority".
It said it anti-spiking devices will be made available in future, and staff will continue to search all visitors and wear bodycams.
"We would like to show our support to our student partners this Wednesday in raising the awareness of safety in the night time economy. Let's work together to stamp this out," the nightclub said.
Oxford University Students' Union's Women's Campaign said it will hold an event earlier from 20:00 BST at its headquarters, with a demonstration taking place outside the university's Clarendon Building later.
Pryzm nightclub in Nottingham is amongst the clubs staying shut on Wednesday.
A student said she suspects she was spiked with a needle at the venue.
Zara Owen said she blacked out shortly after arriving at the nightclub on 10 October and the next day found a pin prick on her leg.
Nottinghamshire Police says it has received 32 reports of people having their drinks contaminated in recent weeks and 15 reports of spiking involving needles.
