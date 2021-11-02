BBC News

Thames Valley Police issue trick-or-treat razor blade warning

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Thames Valley Police said razor blades "appear to be attached" to chocolate bars

Razor blades were placed in trick-or-treat bags handed out to children on Halloween, police have said.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it had received two reports of blades being found in bags given to children in Finstock, near Charlbury, Oxfordshire.

They said the blades appeared to be attached to chocolate bars wrapped in what appeared to be a £5 note.

The warning, which was posted on the TVP West Oxfordshire Facebook page, urged parents to "share and beware".

