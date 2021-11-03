Didcot murder: Appeals fail for men jailed for Darren Maccormick killing
- Published
Two men jailed for life after they murdered a man have had appeals against their sentences dismissed.
Brookton Lagan and Taison Cyrille, both 20, fatally stabbed Darren Maccormick in the chest in a brawl in Mendip Heights, Didcot, in January 2020.
They were jailed for at least 19 years after being found guilty by a jury at Oxford Crown Court.
Claims jurors should have been asked to consider charges other than murder were dismissed by the Court of Appeal.
Brian St Louis QC, for Lagan, and Tahir Khan QC, for Cyrille, said Judge Ian Pringle QC should have left lesser charges of manslaughter and malicious wounding available.
But judges concluded that Judge Pringle's overview of the evidence was "sound" and found offering alternative counts could have been seen as "exercising an over-abundance of caution".
Lagan and Cyrille carried out a "joint attack" in which they had intended to cause serious harm to their victims, Lady Justice Macur, Mr Justice Holgate and Mr Justice Murray said.
The attack arose after an argument the pair had with a friend of Mr Maccormick's hours before his murder.
Lagan and Cyrille left the friend's house early on 9 January 2020 before returning a couple of hours later, when a fight broke out and Mr Maccormick was fatally injured.
'Great man'
The pair were also found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent.
Lagan admitted a charge of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs while Cyrille was found guilty of that offence by the jury.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Maccormick, a father of three, was killed by a stab wound to his chest.
Two other men were taken to hospital with injuries but recovered.
Mr Maccormick's family said he was "a loving, caring son and father" and that they had "lost an amazing and great man".
Isaac Boyland, of Marlborough Road, Oxford, was cleared of murder, wounding with intent and supplying drugs at December's trial.
