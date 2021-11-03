Oxford Brookes students expelled after gang rape investigation, report says
A university said it "took the strongest possible action" following an allegation of a student being gang raped by international athletes.
Oxford Brookes University said it "thoroughly investigated" a complaint made against "a number of students".
It expelled two of them, suspended the third, and gave a written warning to the fourth, according to The Times.
The university said it was reviewing behaviour and practices within its sports departments.
The woman, aged 19 at the time of the alleged attack in in February 2018, told the paper it took place at a student house and involved international students.
She said she had previously been in a relationship with one of them and was seeing another.
The couple had discussed group sex in text messages, but the woman said she regarded it as light-hearted banter, she told the paper.
She said she was overpowered and repeatedly raped, though the men claimed she consented in the text messages and instigated the sexual activity.
'Very concerned'
Thames Valley Police said it "carried out a full and thorough investigation over a period of several months", but decided that there was insufficient evidence.
The university also said it "thoroughly investigated" the incident.
It added: "Appropriate penalties, including the most severe penalties available to the university in relation to some of the students, were applied and were upheld on appeal.
"We recognise the very distressing nature of the allegations. Throughout the process, the university liaised with specialist support services to ensure that those most closely affected were supported."
Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East, said she was "very concerned".
She said she had "urgently" contacted the vice chancellor, as well as the education secretary "to ask him to clarify what steps he is taking to ensure students at university in the UK are safe from sexual violence".
Police appealed for anyone with new information to come forward.
