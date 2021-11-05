Oxford-based children of prisoners offered support
A "ground-breaking" scheme aimed at preventing the children of criminals becoming criminals too is being piloted in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) has teamed up with a charity to support young people with incarcerated parents.
It comes after figures suggest 65% of boys with a parent in prison go on to break the law as an adult.
TVP's violence reduction unit said it wanted to help break the 'intergenerational cycle'.
Officers have focused the trial on children in Oxford and collect daily data on who has been sent to prison.
Police then check if the person is a parent and send a police community support officer (PCSO) for a welfare visit to the child's home.
The force said it was the first time the Prison Service database had been used to help families.
It is also the first time an initiative supporting vulnerable children in this way has been considered.
Early analysis of prison data shows about 200 families in the Thames Valley force area are impacted by having a parent in prison and one family every week needs support in Oxford.
The force said it had no exact figures, but research company Crest Advisory Group said up to 312,000 children across the UK are impacted each year by parental imprisonment.
Sgt Russ Massie, from Thames Valley Police, said the pilot meant they were able to "accurately assess how many children are affected by the fact an adult in their life is in prison, and then do something to help."
He added: "For the next generation, the earlier we can give support to families and young people, the less likely they are to have issues themselves as they get older."
'Lasting change'
During the welfare visits, PCSO's offer support by referring families to charities like Children Heard and Seen, if they want help. Following the initial visit, there is no further police involvement.
Sarah Burrows, of Children Heard and Seen, said the pilot could create "lasting change".
She said: "Everybody is always surprised to know someone could have gone to court and their child could be at home on their own and no services have picked them up, because we as a country haven't yet identified children who have a parent in prison.
"This is going to be groundbreaking and a game changer for children with a parent in prison because those children are hidden."
If the trial is successful, TVP said it would work with Oxfordshire County Council to try to expand the scheme across the county and the rest of the Thames Valley.
