Oxford taxi driver assaulted by woman outside restaurant
- Published
A taxi driver has been 'significantly' injured after being repeatedly punched by a woman and two men.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident on Thursday 28 October at 02:15 BST.
A female ran up to the taxi, which was parked opposite Bodrum restaurant in Cowley Road, grabbed the driver and punched him 'several times'.
Two other men also assaulted the man, who is in his forties, one punched him with a metal object in his hand.
One man was seen running off towards the O2 Academy Oxford.
The force said the driver has a 'significant' eye injury which will require ongoing treatment.
During the assault, a mobile phone holder and £140 in cash was stolen and the taxi was damaged.
Investigating officer, PC Melody Blanc, said the attack was unprovoked and called for any witnesses to come forward.
