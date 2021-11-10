Banbury cyclist dies after being found in pub car park
The "unexplained" death of a cyclist in Banbury has sparked a police investigation.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after the man was found in the car park of Barley Mow pub in Warwick Road on Saturday.
The 58-year-old was discovered on the ground at 23:24 GMT and taken to Horton General Hospital, where he later died.
PC Brian Perry confirmed the death was currently not being treated as suspicious.
The Thames Valley Police officer said the force believed the man could have been on the ground for up to 15 minutes before he was found by a number of people who raised the alarm.
He added: "We are treating the man's death as unexplained.
"However, we currently have no witnesses or CCTV coverage which would explain how the man came to be on the floor."
