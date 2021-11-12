BBC News

Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Oxford

Thames Valley Police officers were called to Bartlemas Road at about 00:45 GMT on Thursday

A man has been arrested following a "traumatic" sexual assault, police have said.

A woman was approached by a man as she was walking along Oxford's Bartlemas Road at about 00:45 GMT on Thursday.

He offered to walk her home and refused to leave her alone before attacking her, Thames Valley Police said. A member of the public disturbed the offender and helped the victim.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Det Insp James Mather said: "This was a traumatic incident for the victim and she is being supported by specially trained officers."

