Dog in 'incredibly poorly' state found abandoned in Oxford
- Published
An animal charity is appealing for information after a "clearly so poorly" dog was found abandoned by the side of a road.
The Jack Russell Terrier was discovered by a passer-by in Victoria Road, Oxford, on Friday and taken to vets.
After finding the dog had parvovirus, a highly infectious disease that can be fatal, the vets alerted the RSPCA.
The charity said: "At the moment we're not sure if he will pull through - the vets are doing everything they can."
RSPCA inspector Prisca Giddens said the two-year-old dog was "incredibly poorly".
She said: "We understand that people's circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer afford to care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this..."
The charity is keen to trace the owner of the dog. Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA.
What is parvovirus?
- Parvovirus attacks cells in a dog's intestines, stopping it from absorbing nutrients
- This causes weakness and dehydration
- Symptoms includes foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression, fever and sudden death
- Dogs and puppies can be vaccinated against parvovirus from the age of six weeks, with boosters needed
- It is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through unvaccinated dogs
Source: Blue Cross
