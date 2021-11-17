Schwarzman Centre: Planning application submitted for concert hall
- Published
A planning application for a new concert hall in Oxford has been submitted.
The £150m Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities is due for completion for Oxford University's 2024-25 academic year.
A wide range of music is expected to be put on at the 500-seat venue, with performances open to the wider public.
Following public consultations the university has said local cultural organisations will be invited to play.
It also announced a schools and public engagement centre for local children.
In addition to the main 500-seat concert space, the building will have a 250-seat performance venue, and a 100-seat area for experimental performances.
The university is home to several music venues, including the Sheldonian Theatre, the Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, and the Holywell Music Room, but the new hall is expected to offer more modern facilities.
William Whyte, professor of architectural history, said: "We are grateful to the people of Oxford who gave feedback on our initial proposals and we are delighted to submit our final designs for planning permission.
"The Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities will transform the work of our scholars and offer untold opportunities for the city as a whole."
If given the go-ahead the new centre will be built at the university's Radcliffe Observatory Quarter site.
It is being funded by Stephen A. Schwarzman, the chairman and CEO of investment firm Blackstone.
Oxford City Council is expected to make a decision in the spring.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.