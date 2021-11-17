Soldier jailed for raping woman at Bicester barracks
A soldier has been jailed for five years after admitting raping a woman while she slept at his army barracks.
Aidan Hackett, 27, raped his victim when he took her back from a nightclub to his barracks in Bicester, Oxfordshire, police said.
At Oxford Crown Court Hackett was jailed for five years and three months.
Thames Valley Police described the lance corporal's actions as a "shocking example" of a man taking advantage of a victim's trust.
The force said Hackett, a Royal Logistics Corps soldier, met the woman in a nightclub in Oxford on 6 June 2019, before they got a taxi back to his room at Bicester Barracks.
The victim told Hackett she did not wish to have sex, but she fell asleep and woke up to Hackett raping her.
He was arrested on the same day.
The BBC understands the paperwork for Hackett's termination from the army is being processed.
Det Con Tania Wasilewski-Norman said: "Taking advantage of a woman who was sleeping, and therefore in a vulnerable position, is completely unacceptable.
"The victim was asleep, and it is absolutely clear that there was no consent whatsoever in this case.
"We will always take reports of rape seriously and support victims of such offences and endeavour to bring offenders to justice."
Det Con Nikki Lawton said the victim simply wanted to talk with Hackett and listen to music when she went back to his barracks, but the soldier "abused this trust".
Hackett of Barnsdale Road, Methley, Leeds, was also made to sign the sex offenders' register for life.
