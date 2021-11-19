Royal Mail sorry for postal delays across Oxford
Residents across Oxford have complained of delays that have led to them not receiving post for up to a fortnight.
Royal Mail, which recently revised its routes, said it was sorry but that the "vast majority" of mail had been delivered "safely and on time".
But a resident told the BBC the "fundamental service" was "completely broken".
Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds said the company should have considered the potential impact of the changes.
Mark Taylor, from Summertown, said Royal Mail was making "excuses about staffing issues.
"I'm quite angry. I had an issue with concert tickets [being received in the post] so I've had to go all the way to Brixton in South London hoping I'd be able to get into that event. Luckily, I did."
Maggie Lewis, from Blackbird Leys Neighbourhood Watch, said residents in her area have "had enough".
"They have very distressing stories - not getting PIN numbers and financial problems - because of this, so I really feel Royal Mail need to do something now."
Royal Mail said it had recently revised postmen and women's routes across Oxford to include new residential developments.
A spokesperson said it hoped the changes would mean deliveries were "fairer and more balanced to reflect the growth in parcel deliveries", though they had coincided "with a higher than normal rate of sickness" amongst staff.
It was "working hard to resolve the situation" and "normal service is beginning to resume", the spokesperson said.
Ms Dodds said: "I think the Royal Mail has got to be clear that it's going to listen to the workforce, and that they're going to have talks with the workforce to understand whether introducing changes quickly is going to lead to disruption."
