Oxford City Football Club's Court Place Farm stadium revamp plan
- Published
A football club wants to redevelop its stadium so it can be used by more people in the community.
Oxford City Football Club, currently fourth in National League South, wants to replace the east stand at Court Place Farm in Marsh Lane, Marston.
It could accommodate 700 standing fans or could be used for about 450 seats if the club is promoted.
Co-owner Justin Merritt said it would also provide a multi-purpose area which would be used for education programmes.
Mr Merritt, who is also a club director, said it would file official plans with Oxford City Council for the purpose-built facility soon.
"It'll be really exciting and it'll give us more teaching space," he said, adding: "We've already outgrown a lot of the facilities already."
The project includes plans for two 85 sq m (915 sq ft) classrooms, which could also be split into smaller rooms, toilets and a refreshment area.
The club hopes to have it built ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Mr Merritt hinted that the club had bought the stand already.
"The stand itself is modular, a purpose-built stand that you can just add chunks to," he said.
"We might have already purchased the stand and it might be waiting for us - that's a story for another day."
Part of the funding could come from the Football Foundation's Football Stadia Improvement Fund.
