Richard Dawkins' car 'attacked by cyclist' in Oxford

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins said his car's back windscreen was smashed in an "unprovoked attack" by a cyclist who pursued him down a busy city road.

The writer said on Twitter his blue Tesla was attacked on Cowley Road in Oxford at about 13:50 GMT on Monday.

He said he had no camera record of the attack but was trying to retrieve one.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it had received a report of a car being damaged in Cowley Road on Monday.

Prof Dawkins said he had been left "bewildered" by the cyclist seemingly seeking out his Tesla electric car.

He tweeted on Tuesday: "In current climate-change crisis, I'm bewildered by hostility to Tesla: EV pioneer."

A TVP spokesperson said it was unable to confirm the identity of a victim of crime.

But it said had received a report that a blue Tesla model 3 had been damaged on Cowley Road on Monday.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to get in touch with officers.

