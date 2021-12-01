Oxfordshire health bosses urge patience over boosters
The NHS in Oxfordshire is urging people not to attend walk-in vaccination centres for booster jabs until they have been contacted directly.
It said booster jabs for under-40s, as announced by the government this week, are not yet available.
A statement said everyone eligible would be given the chance to book one by the end of January 2022.
It follows reports of queues at walk-in vaccination centres in the county after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
In a statement, Oxfordshire's Clinical Commissioning Group said it was currently providing Covid booster jabs to people aged over 40, and others who are eligible who had their second jab at least six months ago.
Urgent care lead Dr Ed Capo-Bianco said: "Our staff are now working at speed to respond to this new challenge - the biggest change in eligibility since the programme was launched.
"It is important to be aware that the NHS will contact people to take up the offer as soon as they are eligible.
"People should not contact their GP practice, or other parts of the NHS or turn up at vaccination centres until they are contacted by the NHS about booster appointments."
It comes as West Oxfordshire District Council warned of waits of more than three hours at vaccination centres and there were reports of people being turned away from the Kassam Stadium vaccination centre in Oxford.
An Oxford Health statement said queues were sometimes closed to allow people to be vaccinated "within the operational opening and closing times".
"Staff are working incredibly hard to deliver as many jabs as possible in the safest way and that may mean at popular times some walk-in centres may be quite busy and those who would prefer not to wait may wish to use the National Booking System to guarantee a time and date."
The government has said booster jabs will be offered to everyone in England who is eligible by the end of January, with prime minster Boris Johnson promising that new temporary vaccination centres would be "popping up like Christmas trees".
