Cherwell crash: Driver dies in hospital after two-car collision
- Published
A driver has died in hospital after a collision involving two cars.
The crash, involving a black Renault Clio and a silver Audi A1 happened on the B4027 Station Road near Enslow in Cherwell on Monday at about 13:50 GMT.
The Audi driver, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she later died Thames Valley Police said.
The driver of the Renault, a man aged in his 20s and his passenger, a woman aged 19, both had serious injuries and remain in hospital.
The force has appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.