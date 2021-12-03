Relatives urged to help people leave Oxfordshire hospitals
Health bosses are urging people to help and support relatives so they can leave hospital ahead of Christmas to free up beds for other patients.
Oxford University Hospitals Foundation Trust (OUH) said it wants to get as many people home "as soon as possible".
The John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Horton General Hospital in Banbury remain "busy", OUH said.
Its director for urgent care, Lily O'Connor, said delays in discharging patients can lead to bed shortages.
"Nobody wants to spend longer in hospital than they need to, not least around the Christmas period," she said.
"Recovery for medically-fit patients is often best treated at home in a more comfortable and familiar setting, or alternative environments.
"If you have a relative or loved one in hospital who is well enough to go home, but is waiting to be discharged with home care and community health support, you may be able to help them to get home more quickly if you and your family are in a position to support them at home."
OUH said people should only attend its emergency departments in an emergency and anyone unsure should visit NHS 111.
