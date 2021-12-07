A40 Oxfordshire: £35m of funding announced for improvements
- Published
A further £35m will be spent on improving the A40 in Oxfordshire for motorists and public transport users, the government has said.
Transport minister Baroness Vere said the money would help improve a route that residents have "suffered" disruption on "for too long".
The funds will help pay for a new park-and-ride near Eynsham, cycle lanes and two new bus lanes along the A40.
Oxfordshire County Council said it was "delighted" with the new funding.
The main work is expected to start in 2022 and be completed by mid-2024.
Councillor Duncan Enright, cabinet member for travel and development strategy, said he hoped the money would help provide "regular, swift buses and world-class cycle lanes".
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the funding forms part of the £156m A40 Transport Package, which will help provide access to thousands of new homes in west Oxfordshire.
Previously, £102m of funding to turn a section of the A40 into a dual carriageway was announced in November 2019.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.