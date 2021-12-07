Queen Victoria nightwear fails to sell at auction
- Published
Nightwear that belonged to Queen Victoria did not reach their reserve prices at an auction.
Bids for a nightdress and chemise were made for £3,800 and 3,400 respectively at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire.
The chemise was expected to fetch up to £5,000 and the nightdress £6,000.
They were given to a maid who served the Royal Family in the 1880s and previously belonged to a former language school owner in Oxford.
A spokesperson for the auctioneers said: "Unfortunately, despite keen interest ahead of the sale, the royal nightwear did not quite reach their reserve prices on this occasion."
Both garments' authenticity have been verified by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
They were both lots at the Derbyshire Winter Fine Art, Antique and Collectors Auction.
The "voluminous" nightdress and chemise were given to Hilary Aston, 79, by her aunt and uncle before they died.
Her uncle was Hubert Noel Charles, the automotive engineer, who designed early MG motorcars.
His family had employed staff, one of whom had worked for Queen Victoria.
It is thought that staff who left the Royal Family's employment were given gifts and that the maid was given the nightwear.
Auctioneer Charles Hanson said: "It's noted in Queen Victoria's journal that there was a method regarding the distribution of her discarded clothes.
"Such a process would have been carried out discreetly through personal staff."
The nightdress includes the Queen's cypher embroidered in white and is numbered. The chemise has an emblem relating to Queen Victoria under the arm.
"Though Queen Victoria was only 4ft 11ins (150cm) and petite when she became queen at 18, her waist expanded to 50 ins (127cm) over the decades - a fact underlined by the ample size of these floaty garments," Mr Hanson said.
Hansons previously sold a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers, which sold for £4,500 in 2008.
A collection of her clothing and boots were sold for a hammer price of £16,500 in 2020.
