Kidlington elephant: Barn plea to fix one-tonne sculpture
- Published
A council is appealing for help to repair a one-tonne elephant sculpture after it was struck by a car.
The 10ft (3m) high sculpture on the roundabout on Oxford Road, Kidlington, was created in 2018 in tribute to Oxford Zoo's elephant, Rosie.
Kidlington Parish Council said it suffered damage to its "undercarriage and legs" in the crash on Saturday.
The authority is seeking a barn or outbuilding in the village where it can be repaired.
It was made from over five miles (8km) of wire by artist Tony Davies, along with a stork, monkey and a zookeeper.
Posting an appeal on its Facebook page, Kidlington Parish Council said: "We met with the artist to discuss how to repair her and hope to have her back on her feet ASAP.
"We're looking for a barn or outbuilding where she can be suspended as most of the damage is to her undercarriage and legs."
Thames Valley Police said the crash involved one vehicle "which mounted the roundabout and collided with furniture on the roundabout - this included the elephant sculpture".
The force said a 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested for failing to give a breath test. No-one was injured in the crash.
Thames Valley Police's headquarters now stands on the site of the zoo which opened in 1931 but closed six years later.
Rosie died while in captivity, and according to the parish council she is "widely rumoured to be buried somewhere in the near vicinity".
