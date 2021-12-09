University of Oxford is 'Covid hotspot', says boss
The University of Oxford has become a "Covid hotspot" after experiencing an "unprecedented growth in cases", according to its vice-chancellor.
In a letter sent to staff, Prof Louise Richardson said there were 170 active cases at the university.
The vice-chancellor said new variant Omicron was behind many of the recent cases. There are fears it is more infectious than other variants.
Staff have been told to cancel Christmas parties and team lunches.
The university said there were 170 active Covid cases - an increase in a week of 33%. Omicron was first identified at the institution on 30 November.
Prof Richardson said: "As a result of the spiralling infections the university has been identified as a Covid hotspot."
University of Oxford staff are now being encouraged to work from home if possible, cancel Christmas parties, wear masks indoors and get vaccinated.
"We are also asking the organizers of Christmas carol services to consider the wisdom of going ahead," the letter said.
The University of Oxford is the biggest employer in Oxfordshire with around 15,000 staff and more than 24,000 students.
In a statement provided to the BBC, the university said the health and welfare of students was its "number one priority".
It said: "The university remains in constant close contact with the public health authorities about the situation and is following their advice."
It comes a day after the government announced new measures for England, including working from home if possible and wearing masks in public places.
