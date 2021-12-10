Jack-knifed lorry blocks M40 motorway near Banbury
- Published
A jack-knifed lorry has caused major disruption on a stretch of motorway in Oxfordshire.
The lorry crashed on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between junctions 10 and 11, near Banbury, shortly before 12:00 GMT.
Oxfordshire County Council said 100m (330ft) of the motorway barrier was damaged and needed to be replaced. No injuries have been reported.
Drivers have been warned of severe tailbacks for the rest of the day.
