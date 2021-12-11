Body found in search for missing Oxford college employee
- Published
The body of a man found in a stream in Oxford has been identified as missing person Derek Brant.
Mr Brant was last seen on 24 July near Summertown. Thames Valley Police has confirmed his body was found on 30 November.
The 63-year-old, from Kidlington, worked for St Anne's College in Oxford. His body was found near St Mary and St John School in Meadow Lane.
Police said Mr Brant's death was being treated as unexplained.
It comes after the force renewed an appeal to find the "much-loved" member of the college maintenance team a number of times.
Supt Emma Garside said his death was not suspicious and Mr Brant's next of kin had been informed.
She added: "This is a tragic case. I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Derek's family and friends."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.