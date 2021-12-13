Oxford City Council leader wants Low Traffic Neighbourhood delay
Published
A decision to introduce a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) should be delayed, a city council leader has said.
Oxfordshire County Council's leader Liz Leffman will decide whether to allow the East Oxford LTN, which would limit vehicles on some roads, on Thursday.
Oxford City Council's leader and deputy leader have urged her to defer, so more work can be done on other city-based traffic projects.
Three LTNs were introduced in March, prompting protests from some residents.
A decision on the East Oxford LTN - which would limit vehicles in Divinity Road, St Mary's and St Clement's - had been due in July but was delayed.
Susan Brown, the city council's leader, and Tom Hayes, her deputy, says the LTN being rolled out in its current form would "risk displacing more traffic onto our main roads, creating further congestion".
They say bus prioritisation measures should be put in place "as part of an integrated and strategic approach to transport planning... not piecemeal".
Ms Brown and Mr Hayes said the councils' Connecting Oxford project, unveiled in 2019, would deliver a "more efficient bus network, alongside enhanced cycling and pedestrian infrastructure".
They also said a consultation held over the project was "not adequate".
The BBC understands the two councils plan to unveil more details about Connecting Oxford before Christmas.
A consultation found about 2,000 residents' views on the LTN were "polarised", a county council report said.
Its officers have recommended the LTN is introduced.
If Mrs Leffman approves the plan, an experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) would be introduced in March.
A consultation would run alongside that until August 2022.
A decision on whether to make the LTN permanent is not expected before August 2023.
The roads that would be affected by the LTN are:

Divinity Road
Divinity Road
Southfield Road
- Southfield Road
St Mary's
- Circus Street
- Temple Street
- Stockmore Street
- Marston Street
- James Street
- Bullingdon Road
- Leopold Street
- Magdalen Street
- Barnet Street
- Howard Street
St Clement's
- Rectory Road
- Princes Street
