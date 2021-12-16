Supergrass postpone first Oxford hometown show in 12 years
Supergrass have postponed their first hometown show in 12 years in response to soaring coronavirus rates.
The Oxford band, which split in 2010 but reunited for a comeback tour in 2020, had hoped to play the O2 Academy Oxford on Saturday.
The band said in a message on their Twitter page that playing "would be the wrong thing to do for all concerned".
Bassist Mick Quinn told the BBC last week that the gig could be their last in Oxford as a band.
They had previously planned to play reunion shows during 2020 but their plans were "smashed" by the pandemic, he said.
In a statement released on Thursday, the band said the decision to postpone the show in Oxford and another at Brixton Academy on 20 December had been "an incredibly tough call".
"We want to give you all the best show we can, everyone to feel safe and for no fan to lose at Christmas time due to all the uncertainty at the moment," the band said.
All tickets bought for the shows will be valid once they are rescheduled.
So gutted to announce this. Looking to reschedule asap in the new year.
Supergrass had a string of hit singles starting in the Britpop era, including Alright, Going Out, Sun Hits The Sky, Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving.
Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn and Danny Goffey formed the band in 1993, with Rob Coombes later becoming a permanent member.
They released six studio albums between 1995 and 2008, including I Should Coco and In It For The Money.
