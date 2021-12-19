BBC News

Santa 'crash scene' appears on A4155 roundabout

Image caption,
The artwork appears to show Santa in the aftermath of crashing into the Playhatch roundabout

Motorists have been greeted by the sight of Santa Claus embedded headfirst in the centre of a busy roundabout.

The upended figure on the Playhatch roundabout on the A4155 Reading to Henley road near Caversham is surrounded by scattered presents.

Oxfordshire-based installation artist Impro has confirmed the upended Santa is his work.

The artist has targeted the roundabout before with a Google Maps pin.

In a statement about his latest piece, Impro said: "Santa farts his disapproval of the annual celebration of disgusting foods, metallic colours, hangovers and awkward conversations as his last act for the world, before crashing into the Playhatch roundabout."

Image caption,
A sign resembling a large, red Google Maps pin was spotted on the roundabout in 2014

The artist has been behind previous art installations on the nearby Sonning Bridge, including a telephone and a door.

His work often confounds local residents, including Uri Geller, who suggested in 2013 that a fake letterbox on the buttress of the bridge may have been put there by the "ghost of a mischievous little girl".

Impro previously told the BBC that his art is inspired by his belief that people are encouraged to take life seriously "despite the fact that it's absurd and tragic".

Image source, Uri Geller
Image caption,
Uri Geller was "puzzled" by a previous Impro installation on the Sonning Bridge

