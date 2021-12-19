Banbury Christmas Tractor Run raises funds for charity
Published
A Christmas convoy of tractors decked out in festive lights has paraded through north Oxfordshire for charity.
Banbury's Christmas Tractor Run, which returned on Saturday for its sixth year, has raised more than £50,000 so far for the Katharine House hospice.
Organiser Jenny Steenkamp said the tractor drivers had made "unbelievable efforts" to decorate their vehicles.
The event was limited to 100 entrants and started from Spring Hill Farm in Barford St Michael.
The farm vehicles were met by cheering crowds as they passed through South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Milton, Adderbury, Aynho, Clifton, Deddington and Hempton.
Ms Steenkamp, who is commercial manager at agricultural contractors RC Baker, said: "It's a lot of effort they go to and it's absolutely amazing just to see.
"Before the convoy goes, I'm waiting at the start, so a lot of tractors come past me while I'm sat in a tractor. You're just blown away by what they come up with each year. It's absolutely unbelievable."
She added: "British farmers work really hard throughout the year and they actually get quite a lot of bad press a lot of the time because they might hold somebody up with a tractor.
"So, to show off their tractors and hold people up for something really fun while raising money for a really good cause is really nice for everybody."
