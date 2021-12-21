Baby Jesus stolen from Witney church nativity
- Published
A baby Jesus figure has been stolen from the crib of a church nativity scene.
The life-size figure was part of a Christmas display outside St Mary's Church in Church Green, Witney, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said the model was taken from the straw-filled wooden crib overnight on 19 December.
Posting on social media, the force urged the return of the figure, asking residents to "keep your eyes peeled".
The manger scene had been set up ahead of a carol service outside the church on Christmas Eve.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.