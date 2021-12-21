BBC News

Baby Jesus stolen from Witney church nativity

Thames Valley Police said the figure was taken from the crib sometime on Monday night

A baby Jesus figure has been stolen from the crib of a church nativity scene.

The life-size figure was part of a Christmas display outside St Mary's Church in Church Green, Witney, Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the model was taken from the straw-filled wooden crib overnight on 19 December.

Posting on social media, the force urged the return of the figure, asking residents to "keep your eyes peeled".

The manger scene had been set up ahead of a carol service outside the church on Christmas Eve.

